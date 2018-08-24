Construction of Island OPP detachment to begin April 2019

MANITOULIN—With funding now in place, construction on the new Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment building in Little Current will begin April 5, 2019.

Brent Ross, communications branch with the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services, told the Recorder last Friday, “the new OPP detachment for Manitoulin Island, to which funding of $20 million is being provided for, is to be constructed on 488 Boozeneck Road in Little Current (Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands) beginning April 5, 2019 and is to be completed by July 15, 2020.”

As reported in last week’s Recorder, and again confirmed in an announcement last week, Bird Construction has executed a contract with the Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation to design, build and finance nine Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachments in nine Ontario communities on behalf of the ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and the OPP. Bird will undertake the design and build for the project and will also own the concession responsible for the financing of the project through Bird Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary. This announcement follows successful negotiations with the respective parties after being named preferred proponent.

- Advertisement -

The provincial government re-announced last week that it is investing over $182 million to replace the aging police facilities infrastructure with nine new OPP detachments, “so communities can continue to receive modern, cost-efficient and high-quality police services essential to public safety.”

Along with Manitoulin Island the new detachments will be located in Moosonee, Fort Frances, Hawkesbury, Huron County, West Parry Sound, Mississauga, Marathon and Orillia and will replace facilities at the end of their useful lifespan.

“State of the art facilities that respond to the increasing demands of modern police operations are an important part of keeping communities safe,” said Michael Tibollo, Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services. “The safety of the public will always be a key priority of our government.”

Equipped with improved amenities that address health and safety issues, the new detachments will remedy inefficiencies due to obsolete design and technology, as well as lack of space.

“Infrastructure modernization projects, including these OPP detachments, are critical to making life better for the residents of Ontario. Infrastructure investments stimulate our economy, create jobs and help to make Ontario competitive again,” noted Monte McNaughton, Minister of Infrastructure.

“This project allows for the continued renewal of our aging detachments under one major infrastructure project,” said OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes. “This bundled approach to renewing our aging facilities will ensure the OPP continues to provide modern, efficient municipal and provincial policing services to local communities across the province.”

The detachments will feature a secure functions area with holding cells and interview rooms, a public admittance area, an administration area for support staff and management, an operational area with offices and evidence storage vaults, a Bird Construction release notes.