Community support tremendous for Gore Bay Legion poppy project

GORE BAY – Over 700 poppies have been created thus far in the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 (Gore Bay) Poppy Project program.

“We have one more knitting and crocheting evening scheduled for October 11,” said Marian Hester, who has spearheaded the project in remembrance to all those veterans who have served Canada in the past and those serving presently. “Over 700 poppies have been created so far.”

“We will be decorating the (Legion) arbour with the poppies for the Remembrance Day ceremony this year,” said Ms. Hester. “We have had contributions from people all over the Island, and even summer residents who have knitted and crocheted poppies. Some of these people do these at home and drop them off at the Legion or they have taken part in our work bees on the eleventh day of every month.”

“We have one more work session taking place October 11,” said Ms. Hester who pointed out, “everyone is welcome to come out and we teach people how to quilt or crochet if they are beginners. We’ve have had between 20-30 some nights and two people other times making poppies.”

“And at our work sessions we talk about why we are doing this—we all have or have had veterans in our own families,” said Ms. Hester. She pointed out most of the people who have made poppies have provided their own yarn for it. “And we have had some donations of wool as well.”

“There has been a lot of time, energy, effort and care put in by a lot of people to making the poppies,” said Ms. Hester. “Carolyn Haggert (of Gore Bay) has been dropping off about 30 poppies a month and Annette Murphy of Providence Bay has made almost 500 poppies herself.”

And Ms. Hester noted the poppies themselves have been varied, from normal poppy size to six inches in height and in different colours and styles.

“The red poppies will be displayed by the Legion,” said Ms. Hester who pointed out the purple, yellow and black poppies will be dispalyeed in the Gore Bay Library around Remembrance Day.