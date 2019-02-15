Community of Kagawong hosts Winterfest celebrations

KAGAWONG—The community of Kagawong paid tribute to lumberjacks at its annual Winterfest celebrations held this past Saturday, with the theme of the event being ‘Wear The Plaid.’

“Everything went well and the weather was perfect,” said Charlene Chambers, a member of the Billings recreation committee and one of the organizers of the event. “We were very pleased with the turnout and participation.”

As for the lumberjack theme, “we had this thought in our minds for a while now and had originally thought about having it during Summerfest, but decided to go with the Winterfest instead,” said Ms. Chambers.

“We just thought it would be cool to have the lumberjack theme, with the history in the community with logging camps and the mill here,” said Ms. Chambers. As well as many people wearing plaid and lumberjack themed games for the whole family taking place outside the Park Centre, indoors was a large display of lumbering and milling equipment that would have been used, and oodles of information and photographs on such things as life and logging in Kagawong.

“We did some research and found out for instance the loggers in logging camps averaged a food intake of 8,000 calories for each man or woman every day so they could sustain their calorie content to handle a 10-hour shift,” said Ms. Chambers. “As well, the loggers weren’t allowed to talk during meals, because it was thought of as time being taken away from their job. There were many rules and food preparation in place designed to help lumberjacks and loggers do their job every day.”

For example, in the display was a sheet which stated, “Some facts to read… the cooks in logging camps kept the crews happy. A bad cook could cause the loggers to quit and move on to another camp. The loggers averaged 8,000 calories a day in order to have the stamina for a 10-hour shift. There was no talking allowed at meals and most meals were consumed within 12 minutes to save on time. If loggers were unhappy with the food, they talked during meals and forced the boss to fire the cook!”

“The cook arose at 3:30 or 4 in the morning and had breakfast ready before 6. The call to meals was a blast on a cow’s horn, beating on an iron triangle or a gong made from a circular saw blade. A good logging camp cook routinely produced meals that compared favourably with those served in the finest hotels.”

There was a list and photos of sawmills in the Kagawong area, including for example the Henry (1873), Carter (1896), Bartlett, Merrick, Jackson, Berry, Newby, Ireland, Corbiere, Ednie, Graham, McKenzie and Elliott mills.

And there was much, much more in the display. “We have to thank the Old Museum for allowing us to go into the museum and use photos and other items they had for the display,” said Ms. Chambers. “And as we were talking about the display, other members of the community would come forward and let us know they had something that could be added, such as Stan and Diana Zieleniewski who provided buck saws, Anne and Wayne Aelick, Ed Burt and Jim (Chambers) who all provided items for the displays.

Outside there were lumberjack-themed games for the whole family, including a lumberjack skills demonstration that featured activites such as log rolling. A large bonfire was lit outside, and kids games were held. Jim Chambers was making his delicious maple taffy and a dog sled demonstration was put on by Jason Quinlan and his dog team. Members of the Billings Volunteer Fire Department were on hand with their fire truck and providing information and answering questions from members of the public on the volunteer work they carry out.

Search and Rescue had a display inside the Park Centre.

While the kids’ favourite, Snow Mountain, had to be shortened a little due to the icy conditions on the hill, kids still had a blast sliding down the hill.

As well, several youngsters were seen during the day skating or playing shinny on the Kagawong rink adjacent to the Park Centre.

And indoors upstairs was a busy place during the day as the Snowflake Café Canteen was set up, with coffee, tea and muffins in the morning, and lunch including chili, Burt Farms sausages and hotdogs, desserts and beverages being served.