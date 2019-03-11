COLLEEN ANN EDWARDS (NEE TERRY)

September 11, 1957 – March 2, 2019

In Loving Memory of Colleen Edwards, 61 years, who passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. Beloved partner and wife of 42 years to Dale Edwards of Spring Bay. Loving mother of Crystal Edwards (Mickey) of Copper Cliff and Terry Edwards of Spring Bay. Cherished grandmother of Zoe, Madison and Freya. She was predeceased by her parents Clarence Terry, Doreen Terry York and step-father Norman York. Dear sister of Linda (Keith) Johnson both predeceased, Patricia (Angus) MacDonald of Providence Bay, Michael (Sharon) Terry of Manitowaning, Judy (Keith) Leonard of Edmonton, AB, Doug (Susan) Terry of Port Elgin and Stephen (Kat) Terry of Dartmouth, NS. Fondly remembered by her brother-in-law Rusty (Darlene) Edwards of Sudbury and sisters-in-law Patricia Edwards of Newmarket and Catherine (Gilles) Pomerleau of Markstay. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews will greatly miss their Aunt Coll. She will be deeply missed by her very close friends Lorraine (Haari) Meech, Johane (Brian) Woodford, Sherri (Ken) Lynds and countless school friends with whom she kept in touch. Colleen was an active member of Island Quilters Guild, Providence Bay Curling Club, Volunteer Group at Manitoulin Lodge and a Scrapbooking Group. She spent her childhood in Lively, ON, and attended Lively High and Sudbury Business College. She moved to Marathon, ON in 1986 where she raised a family and made an impact on everyone she met. She was employed for many years at Marathon Pulp Inc. then moving to Spring Bay, ON in 2010 and employed by the Manitoulin Lodge in Gore Bay and at the Municipality of Central Manitoulin. Colleen lived a full and rich life from her Manitoulin Island Home on Lake Kagawong and affected the lives of many people on Manitoulin. She lived life to the fullest and was lovingly referred to as “The Squirrel” because of her involvement in so many ventures. She has touched many lives in her too short of a journey and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. As per Colleen’s wishes there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Colleen’s memory can be made directly to the Gore Bay Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary for the Recreation Committee or to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com.

- Advertisement -