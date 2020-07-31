Collaborative art experience headed for Gore Bay

GORE BAY – May August bring with it new experiences from around this beautiful Island. One trip to Gore Bay offers multiple experiences that are fun and safe, not to mention away from your computer screen.

One can get delicious coffee, medical supplies, mail, wine, groceries, browse the flea market and visit Almaz’s Health Food Store and Bistro for organic bulk items, teas, legumes, pizza and more. Soon in-house dining will return to the quaint seating area for wraps and great soups.

New At Almaz’s will be art by Jean Rodak.

“Manitoulin is certainly not Toronto,” Ms. Rodak said in a press release. “The Ontario College of Art graduate has been painting since the age of five and switched from music to art in the third grade. She never looked back. Her style has taken many twists and turns; it’s colourful, impressionistic, real and unreal, arriving at abstract and wild. After retiring, this artist is stuck and asking you to help do something new—help her creativity through the slump of the times.”

What’s different about this exhibit is that some of the paintings will be unfinished and collaboration with the artist is encouraged to complete the piece to the buyer’s taste. Ms. Rodak can meet art lovers for a cup of herbal tea and together, discuss the artwork, resulting in a totally unique and personal piece.

“Come fuel your body and soul in Gore Bay!” Ms. Rodak urges.

Almaz’s Health Food Store and Bistro is located at 6 Eleanor Street, across from the post office, 705-282-8000.