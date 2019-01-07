

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we, the family of Colin Donald McLean announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather at Algoma Residential Community Hospice on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at the age of 82. Dear son of the late John and the late Ada (nee Turnbull) McLean from Hilly Grove, Manitoulin Island. Loving husband of Barbara Ann (nee Merrifield) for 60 years. Devoted father of Karen Volpe (Michael), Carolyn McLean (Wayne Ralph), and Donald McLean (Carla). He is reunited with his cherished grandson and best friend David McLean. Both have gone fishing at Trout Lake. Proud Papa of Adrian, Patrick, Rachel, Mark and Brooklyn. Dear brother of the late Phyllis Wilson (Robert), the late Leonard McLean and the late Betty Morrell. Brother-in-law of Dawn Sloss and Janis Kinzie (Harold). Colin will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. During his 43 years in the automotive business, he mentored many young people. Family and friends were invited to Arthur Funeral Home – Barton and Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E. – 705-759-2522) on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday, December 30, 2018 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Funeral service followed in the chapel at 2 pm. Rev. Dr. David Zub officiating. Spring Interment Greenwood Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations can be made to Crohn’s & Colitis, SAH Foundation, A.R.C.H. or the charity of your choice. The family would like to thank Dr. Eitel Beduhn, Dr. Joseph Gieni, Dr. Laurie Hill (Brampton) and Dr. Karen Booth for their care and compassion and also to the many extended care providers for their support. Members of the Masonic Lodge and the Eastern Star were requested to assemble at Arthur Funeral Home – Barton and Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E, 705-759-2522) on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:45 am for a memorial service for the late Colin Donald McLean at 12 pm.

