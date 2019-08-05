Coleten Isiah Zebb Shawongonabe

Anishnawbe Noozwin “KOOM”

February 4, 2000 – August 1, 2019

In Loving Memory of Coleten Isiah Zebb Shawongonabe Anishnawbe Noozwin “KOOM”, February 4, 2000 to August 1, 2019. Cherished son of Shilo Shawongonabe and Matt Recollect and Sherman Peltier and Joanie. Protector and brother to siblings Luka, Taylynn, Tayden, Lakeisha and Marlon. Beloved grandson to Lloyd and Audrey Shawongonabe, Martina Pheasant and Stewart Paul, Donnie Maiangowi and Louise Recollet. Special Godson to Ted and Roxanne Recollet, Clayton Pheasant and Nadine Suku. He will also be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Coleten was a super kid who had a gift of making people laugh. He was a very caring person who loved to help others when they needed it. He was extremely respectful to his family and was very protective of his siblings, family and close friends. His life legacy will live on through those he loved. Rested at Buzwah Church on Saturday August 3, 2019 and Sunday August 4, 2019 starting at 4 pm. Funeral Mass was at Holy Cross Church, Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 am. Cremation followed.