Coast Guard icebreaking update: Georgian Bay

Sarnia, On – The Canadian Coast Guard will be icebreaking on McGregor Bay (for the Whitefish River Lafarge cement terminal) on northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands on or about Wednesday April 17. This icebreaking service is for commercial ships.

Following this activity, the Canadian Coast Guard will return to southeastern Georgian Bay on or about Thursday April 18. Exceptionally large ice ridges north of Hope Island on the route to Midland have prevented icebreakers from reaching Midland Harbour this month. The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Pierre Radisson will once again work to establish tracks to the Harbour.

The dates are subject to change depending on operational requirements or weather conditions. All ice surface users should plan their ice activities carefully, use caution on the ice and avoid the shipping lanes and icebreaking operations. Even though there may be cold temperatures, the ice can be expected to be deteriorating naturally due to spring conditions and the effects of the sun. Extreme caution must be exercised should anyone venture out onto the ice.