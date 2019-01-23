Coast Guard conducting icebreaking operations

FISHER HARBOUR—The Coast Guard has recently conducted icebreaking operations in the Manitoulin Island area.

This past weekend, the US Coast Guard cutter Mackinaw cleared a safe shipping route for a cargo ship that was destined for Fisher Harbour, north of Little Current in Frazer Bay. The ships were supposed to have been in the area until as late as January 22.

As with all icebreaking activities, dates, schedules and routes are subject to change with little or no notice due to weather and ice conditions and shipping needs. All ice surface users should plan their ice activities carefully, use caution on the ice and avoid the shipping lanes and icebreaking operations.

- Advertisement -

Broken and fragmented ice tracks and ridging left behind by passing icebreakers or commercial vessels may not freeze over immediately. This can result in hazardous conditions for ice users. In addition, newly fallen snow will obscure ship tracks. Unsafe ice conditions can persist long after icebreakers have left the area. Great caution must be exercised in areas where ships operate.