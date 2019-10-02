MINDEMOYA – Hot on the heels of the September 24 meeting of the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) where trustees approved a motion that the RDSB declare a ‘climate change emergency,’ and Friday global student-led protests on climate change, the students of Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) made their own plea to the public.

CMPS students are encouraging the people of Manitoulin, including fellow students, to write letters over the week of October 7 to all levels of government to express their frustration at the lack of movement on climate change action.

“The students at CMPS, and countless other students, are upset and concerned that our planet’s health has been put on the back burner,” a press release from the students states. “We want change now. We need it now. We officially challenge you to challenge all schools in our board, as well as challenge other boards and schools, and challenge them further to challenge others all across the nation, to join us in writing letters to our government illustrating our upset and concern over the precarious state of our planet, its ecosystems and climate. On the week of October 7, mail your students’ letters of concern to parliament. Even Kindergarten kids can help by drawing pictures, writing words or short sentences. We also encourage you to challenge other students, schools, boards, provinces, parents and friends. Write a letter. Make your voice heard. Join the movement.”

In an Expositor interview held the day before the worldwide protests, including a protest held in Mindemoya last Friday, several CMPS students gave up their lunch hour to discuss their fears and concerns with this reporter. The school was dark, honouring its commitment to going one hour without lights along with other Rainbow schools that day as a conversation starter.

Grade 8 student Annie Balfe said she would like to see a world that uses less plastics and worries what those plastics are doing to our oceans and waterways.

“Especially single use plastics,” Autumn Davy, a Grade 7 student, added.

Abbie Heins, a Grade 7 student, shared that she and her mom use special reusable bags when they go shopping to avoid the plastic shopping bags.

Tessa Prior, in Grade 7, agreed and says her family re-uses the plastic bags when they do get them from the grocery store for future shopping trips.

“The government needs to be told,” Tessa said. “The government can do something about it.”

“In the future, we’re going to be the ones who have to deal with it even though it’s not our fault,” Annie said matter-of-factly. “Our parents destroyed the world.”

Tessa said she hopes the government encourages Canadians to buy electric cars instead of gas.

Venzel Fowler, a Grade 6 student, reminded everyone that in order to see change, sacrifices must be made. “Stop paying people in the oil sands,” he suggested. “Or instead of the government charging people a carbon tax, they should act. We have to govern them rather than them tell us what to do.”

“According to Greta (Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist), if climate change continues, it would cause an irreversible chain reaction.” Nevaeh Harper, a Grade 8 student, shared.

All of the students agreed—this prospect leaves them terrified.

Some of the pupils had just watched a video of Greta speaking at the United Nations conference on climate change that morning. Abbie said it left her feeling down.

“The more the ice melts, the more flooding there will be and more carbon will get released into the atmosphere,” Nevaeh said.

“The ice is melting,” Tessa added. “If climate change continues, it’s going to get way worse.”

“The students want the world to know that they do understand, they care,” said CMPS French teacher Christa King. “They have concerns and they’re wanting to have a voice.”

“Stop using plastic stuff!” Abbie implored.

“Greta said it’s not our fault; it’s the adults’ fault,” Autumn shared quietly.

“All countries around the world need to take action,” Venzel added.

Carson Stewart, a Grade 6 student, talked about the wildfires devastating huge swaths of the Amazon forest, which makes up 20 percent of the world’s oxygen. This was of major concern to the CMPS students who said they have been learning a great deal about it. The Grade 7s are currently working on a project about the Amazon titled ‘The Earth’s Lungs.’

“We’ve been having more forest fires too,” Tessa added. “And people are overfishing and overhunting. Soon there will be nothing left.”

“When we’re older, and say we wanted to have kids, we may not want to because of the state of the world,” Tessa shared.

“Basically, we’re the last line of defense,” Nevaeh said.

The students agreed that the likes of Greta and Manitoulin’s own Autumn Peltier (Wiikwemkoong’s youthful advocate for preserving clean water) were so important to help get the word out.

“I wonder what (Prime Minister hopeful Justin) Trudeau thinks,” Nevaeh pondered. “He hasn’t really said anything about it.”

The students have a message for whomever will be elected the next prime minister:

“Do something now or I will make you,” Nevaeh threatened.

“Tell the big companies to cut down carbon emissions and stop using plastics,” Autumn said.

“Sea and air pollution,” Carson cited as his top fears.

“There’s no harm in trying and give it a chance,” Tessa added.

Venzel asked the future government to encourage more eco-friendly actions rather than taxing people.

Abbie asked that the government ban single use plastics, including plastic bags, from grocery stores.

“Whoever gets elected needs to seriously know what’s up,” Annie said.