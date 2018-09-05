Clock ticking on Wikwemikong Nursing Home tickets

WIIKWEMKOONG—There’s just a few days left to enter the famed Wikwemikong Nursing Home draw for your chance to win some amazing prizes while supporting a great cause.

This second annual Wikwemikong Nursing Home fundraiser has tickets for just $20 with six chances to win some amazing prizes. First place is a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 (valued at $51,352); second prize is a 2018 Polaris Ranger SXS (valued at $11,739); third prize is a 14.5 ft. Lund boat, 20 HP motor, trailer and fishing package (valued at $11,000); fourth, a prize package valued at $500; fifth, a prize package valued at $350; and sixth, a prize package valued at $150.

The draws will be held this Saturday, September 8 at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home and will be livestreamed on the nursing home’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

“The funds raised go toward purchasing 59 new beds that are not only beneficial for the residents, but the staff as well,” said Emily Barnes, WNH recreation manager. The beds, she explained, can be raised higher to help staff with patient lifts and go lower than normal too, to reduce patient falls.

Last year’s fundraiser went toward the residents’ Sunshine Club and gave residents the chance to go on two outings each and every week.

Tickets, just $20, are available for purchase through most Wiikwemkoong businesses and Wikwemikong Nursing Home employees, at White’s Shell in Manitowaning, Manitoulin Chrysler in Mindemoya, Manitoulin Trading Post in Sheguiandah or through email transfer by emailing cosawabine@hotmail.com. A photo of your ticket will then be emailed back to you for your records.