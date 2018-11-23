New vehicle will benefit clm residents, transporting them to activities, events

MINDEMOYA—With the Community Living Manitoulin (CLM) fundraising campaign being so successful thus far, a gently used full size Promaster wheelchair van has been purchased to benefit CLM clients and residents, transporting them to events and activities.

“The fundraising campaign has gone really well so far,” said Tammie Molenaar, executive director of CLM. She pointed out about $10,000 needs to be raised, but we saved $15,000 by buying this gently used demo model. It was a purchase that we couldn’t turn down.”

“I’d seen the vehicle previously, when the company brought it up here to look at,” said Ms. Molenaar. “It is a large 2017 rear lift Dodge full-size wheelchair van,” she said, noting the vehicle can take eight passengers and two wheelchairs.”

Ms. Molenaar provided a description of the vehicle written by Move Mobility, the company the vehicle was purchased from. “The 2017 rear lift Dodge Promaster wheelchair van with 159-inch wheelbase is now in stock. With the extreme heat and air system, all your passengers will be comfortable. This is ideal for those who fear the Canadian climatic challenges! The rear lift Promaster wheelchair van includes the full interior LED lighting package and the sturdy, hydraulic BraunAbility lift at the rear. This vehicle is configured for eight passengers and two wheelchairs. With the AutoFloor system, you can add and remove the seats when you need.”

The cost of the van was about $67,882, and it has a little over 7,000 kilometres of mileage on it.

Move Mobility “is a fantastic company to deal with,” said Ms. Molenaar. “The van is in great condition and there is enough room to take all residents to activities and events.”

“We are a little over $10,000 short of our fundraising campaign goal,” said Ms. Molenaar. “But we couldn’t turn down the deal to purchase the van, we bought it for less than we expected to. We have been saving and fundraising for a while now for a new van. And the donations we have been receiving through the Little Current Lions Club Catch the Ace (Progressive Lottery) have been fantastic.” A portion of about $1.50 per ticket sold in Mindemoya (from Lisa Moore, a Lions member and employee at CLM, Rock and Rail Gift Shop and the clinic at the Mindemoya Hospital) goes to CLM. Over about six months, the Lions have been able to donate about $7,000 to CLM.

Ms. Molenaar said, “the Lions Catch the Ace ticket sales have proven to make quite a difference and Manitoulin Transport had provided a very generous donation of $10,000 earlier this year. And we have received lots of support from the community, with small businesses making donations.”

The van that CLM has been using was purchased in the early 1990s and has been well used, and had problems such as a broken hydraulic lift in recent years.

“We are really excited about the new van, it will greatly benefit our residents,” said Ms. Molenaar.