CLIVE ALEXANDER STEVENS

April 7, 1932 – January 6, 2020

Clive Alexander Stevens, born April 7, 1932 sustained a head injury in a fall and passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Clive was born on Manitoulin Island but moved with his family to Jocelyn Township on St. Joseph Island. He was the epitome of a family man. Loving husband of (Reverand) Faye (nee Fillingham) for 49 years. Proud father of Rod (Beth) and Trevor (Jennifer). Dear father-in-law of Catie Stevens. Doting grandfather of Lauren, Jeffrey & Adam, Alyssa & Evan and Peighton Baron. Son of Leonard and Gladys (nee Brown) Stevens. Brother of Carrie McPhee (late Bob), Harvey (Mary), Edwin (Ruth), late Wilfred (Dana), Sharon Farquhar (Gene), Wesley (Sharon), and Calvin (Julie). Cousin, uncle, and great uncle to many. A visitation was held for Clive’s family and friends at the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. E. 705-759-2522) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:30 am until 1:30 pm. followed by a memorial service. Reverand Pieter le Roux officiated. Spring interment Mountain Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations (payable by cheque) to the St. Joseph Island United Church Pastoral Charge, ARCH, Parkinson’s Canada, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Please visit Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel website obituaries to leave memories and condolences as a keepsake for the family.