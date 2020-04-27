CLIFFORD DAVID DEBASSIGE

June 10, 1952 – April 2, 2020

Clifford Debassige, a resident of M’Chigeeng First Nation, passed away at Health Sciences North,

Sudbury on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Clifford was born in Mindemoya, loving son of the late Ernest and Bernice (Corbiere)

Debassige. Upon obtaining his licence as a car mechanic, he worked as a

mechanic for Sisley Honda in Toronto and eventually moved home to M’Chigeeng. He had been self employed in car repair business up to the time of his illness. Clifford was very independent and lived by his strong values, respect and commitment to his business and customers. He loved

fishing, going to casinos and never missed an opportunity to make a wager on anything worth betting on, as well as

listening to daily gossip from his buddies who dropped by his garage. His sense of humour could at times be questionable if you were a serious individual and did not know him well. Clifford will be greatly missed by his family but

memories of his life will live on with his family and everyone who knew him. Lovingly remembered by his wife Kate and his son Luke. Dear brother of Lloyd (predeceased)

(Lillian), Winnifred Still and Brian (both predeceased), Jackie Crawford (predeceased) (Art), Nancy Debassige

(predeceased), Yvonne Alberts (John), Nelson Debassige (Joyce), Annabelle and Doug Debassige (both predeceased), Alice Meadus (Ronald), Linda Van Horne (Perry), Monica Debassige and Gloria Popat (Hanif). Also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved Clifford. Due to

COVID-19 and funeral restrictions, a Celebration of Clifford’s Life will be held on June 10, 2020 by his family or later pending on COVID-19 status. Arrangements and donations entrusted to the Lougheed Funeral Home, www.lougheed.org.