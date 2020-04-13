CLAUS DIETER PROBST

March 20, 1929 – April 7, 2020

Claus Probst embarked on his journey to the spirit world on April 7, 2020. Now he has joined his wife Gisela and his twin sister Jutta, whom he missed so dearly. He leaves behind his sons Joachim (Sandra), André (Ulrike) and Peter (Elaine); grandchildren Sonya, Lukas (Kailey), Paul (Kelly), Jordan, Matthew, and Leah; great-grandchildren Emmee, Maeve, Lyla and Sophia; plus extended family in Germany, Christian (Beate), Anne, Markus, Elizabeth and Coco (Monika), Wanja, Sascha and Michael; and in Canada, Lisa, Denice and Terry. Claus was born in Berlin, Germany and lived through the war on the outskirts of the city. He emigrated to Canada in 1953. A licenced Journeyman Electrician, Claus worked for Transport Canada at the Toronto International Airport, eventually supervising all trades in the maintenance operations of Canada’s busiest airport before retiring in 1988. In his retirement years, Claus visited the Island frequently until moving to Tehkummah permanently in 2017. Claus’ generous heart and gentle disposition touched the lives of all who knew him. He was the pillar of strength for his entire family. He will be sadly missed. The family wishes to thank all of the personal support workers and his family doctor, Dr. Maryna Harelnikava, for the outstanding service and care provided in his last years on the Island. We also thank all of the friends and neighbours who have shared their kindness and compassion. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Claus can be made to Manitoulin Pet Save or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary and may be made through www.SimpsonFuneralHome.ca.