Classes cancelled for JK to Grade 8 on Wednesday, January 22nd

Rainbow District School Board’s elementary teachers and designated early childhood educators represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will engage in a full withdrawal of services on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in response to negotiations at the provincial level.

All classes from Kindergarten to Grade 8 in Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island will be cancelled for the day, including Grade 7 and 8 classes at Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, Confederation Secondary School, Lively District Secondary School and Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.

Classes will also be cancelled at Jean Hanson Public School, the Children’s Treatment Centre (CTC), the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Program (CAMHP), the Applied Behaviour Analysis Program (ABA) at the Ruth McMillan Centre, the Northern Support Initiative (NSI) Program at the Ruth McMillan Centre, and the Simulated Healthy Independent Living Opportunities Program (SHILO) on Gill Street. This includes secondary school aged students who attend these programs which are taught by ETFO members.

Transportation is cancelled for all affected students.

All sports and other extracurricular events are also cancelled for the day.

Schools remain open for childcare, before and after school programs, and community use.

It is important that affected parents/guardians make alternative arrangements for the care of their children. Parents/guardians will not be able to send their children to school on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

All classes will resume on Thursday, January 23, 2020.