Classes cancelled for JK to Grade 8 Monday, February 10 and Tuesday, February 11

Rainbow District School Board’s elementary teachers and designated early childhood educators represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will engage in a full withdrawal of services on Monday, February 10, 2020 and Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in response to negotiations at the provincial level.

All classes from Kindergarten to Grade 8 in Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island will be cancelled on both days, including Grade 7 and 8 classes at Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, Confederation Secondary School, Lively District Secondary School and Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.

Classes will also be cancelled at Jean Hanson Public School, the Children’s Treatment Centre (CTC), the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Program (CAMHP), the Applied Behaviour Analysis Program (ABA) at the Ruth MacMillan Centre, the Northern Support Initiative (NSI) Program at the Ruth MacMillan Centre, and the Simulated Healthy Independent Living Opportunities Program (SHILO) on Gill Street. This includes secondary school aged students who attend these programs which are taught by ETFO members.

Transportation is cancelled for all affected students.

Schools remain open for childcare, before and after school programs, and community use.

It is important that affected parents/guardians make alternative arrangements for the care of their children. Parents/guardians will not be able to send their children to school on Monday, February 10, 2020 and Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Rainbow District School Board thanks parents/guardians and students for their ongoing patience and understanding.