Classes cancelled for Grades 9 to 12 on Wednesday, December 4th

Rainbow District School Board’s secondary teachers and support staff represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) will engage in a full withdrawal of services on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in response to negotiations at the provincial level.

All classes for Grades 9 to 12 will be cancelled for the day in Rainbow Schools in Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island. This includes Barrydowne College, the N’Swakamok Native Alternative School, the Attendance Centre and the Adult Day School.

Extra-curricular activities, field trips, school events and Co-operative Education placements for secondary students will also be cancelled. Dual credits will continue at Cambrian College.

At the elementary level, Kindergarten to Grade 8 classes will proceed as scheduled. This includes programs for Grade 7 and 8 students at Chelmsford Valley District Composite School, Confederation Secondary School, Lively District Secondary School and Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.

School office staff, however, will be participating in the full withdrawal of services.

Parents/guardians of students in Kindergarten to Grade 8 are asked to notify their child’s school of any absences. This is very important for the safe arrival program. Please call the school and ensure that you leave a message if your child will be away on that day.

Controlled access will remain in effect at elementary schools. Parents/guardians visiting the school can expect delays in entering the building. Contact numbers will be posted on the main door for assistance.

Please note that day cares in Rainbow Schools will continue to operate as scheduled as well as community use of schools.

Rainbow District School Board thanks parents/guardians and students for their understanding.

Updates will be posted on rainbowschools.ca.