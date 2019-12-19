CLARICE ENDANAWAS-BELL

Clarice Endanawas-Bell passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 in her 38th year. Loving, caring and understanding wife of 16 years to William Joseph Bell. Devoted and very proud and loving mother of Skyler William Bell, Ayden Liam Bell, Landen Patterson David Bell, and step daughter Sydney Jade Charlotte Bell. Clarice will be forever remembered by her mother Eleanor Antoine, brother Richard Mitchell, sister Melody Antoine (Clifford Simon), mother in law Elizabeth Ann Nayotchekeesic, uncles Joe (Mary Ann) Endanawas, Ken Antoine, Bill (Linda) Antoine, aunts Martha (Jim) Hanrahan, Christine Endanawas (Barry Morton), Cecilia Endanawas, Christine (Guy) Bigras, Dorothy Antoine, Irene Kells, Barb Sagon, Dorothy Kebeshkong, Viola Antoine, nieces Trinity Simon, Jazmyn Antoine and great niece Aliyah Antoine as well as many cousins and friends. Predeceased by her daughter Harmony Elizabeth Bell, fathers David Endanawas and Mike Sagon, father in law William Robert Bell, uncles Tom, Clement, Daniel, Francis, Alphonse Antoine, Wilfred Kebeshkong, aunts Lillian Leblanc, Evelyn Antoine and Helen McLary. Clarice’s pride and joy stems from her three boys: Skyler, Ayden and Landen. She always went out of her way for them. She always tried to hear them out and made sure they had everything they wanted. Her love didn’t stop there, she was a safe place for many and loved every one of her nieces and cousins. Clarice was a sports fan, she loved watching her son Ayden play hockey, then the Leafs and Blue Jays. She was gifted with a magnificent sense of humour, brought smiles and laughter to any room she entered. She had a big heart, she was always helping and lending a hand to whomever needed it. She cherished her first great niece who she called the “Great One”. When Clarice wanted to do something she would say “Stoodis” with a giggle. Visitation was held on Thursday December 19, 2019 at the Zhiibaahaasing Community Complex from 2 pm until time of the funeral service on Saturday December 21 at 11 am. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.