CLARENCE WILLIAM BADGEROW

In loving memory of Clarence William Badgerow, 89 years, who passed away at home on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Clarence was born in Gore Bay, to Ida and Phillip Badgerow. He spent his youth working on the Great Lake freighter ships and his family years at the Falconbridge Mill. He enjoyed camping on Manitoulin Island, country music, gardening, sailing on Lake Ramsey and his family trips to Nova Scotia. One of the highlights of his highlights was the Transatlantic crossing on the Queen Mary II with his daughters. Clarence is predeceased by his loving wife Elizabeth “Rene” (Ross) 2011. Survived by his daughters Kim Masiero (Patrizio), Karen Badgerow (Brian Parkin) and his wonderful grandchildren Malcolm (Kylie), Hailey Masiero (Guerino Nero), Dylan Croteau, Carson Croteau (Leah Snarr-Chamberlain), Denia Parkin and great-grandson Hudson Croteau. Survived by sisters Kathleen Reid (George Reid) (both predeceased), Rita Pasco (James predeceased), Evelyn Briscoe (Eric predeceased), Marie Sloss (Willard predeceased), Calvin Badgerow (predeceased) (wife Joanne), and in laws James Ross (wife Tilly predeceased), Eva Kennedy (husband Ronald) (both predeceased), Joseph Ross (predeceased), Mary Tarr (husband Richard) both predeceased, Bertha Bulloch (husband Kenneth) (both predeceased). Will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Special friend to Noreen Talbot. Many thanks to the staff at Gonga’s Grill, Falconbridge Road for their kindness and friendship. Rested at the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home, 233 Larch Street, Sudbury where friends gathered from 2 pm to 5 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm Monday, April 1, 2019 and after 10 am Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Funeral Service was in the R. J. Barnard Chapel Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 am. Interment in the family plot at Civic Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Health Sciences North Cardiac Department would be appreciated.