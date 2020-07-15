Clarence Armstrong passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 in his 98th year. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Alfred and Ron (Barbara) Armstrong as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Margaret (Phalen) Armstrong, brothers Bill and Alvin, sister Elva Gilpin, brother-in-law Elwood Gilpin and sisters-in-law Ann and Nelda Armstrong. Prior to his residency there, he lived all his life on the family farm, working for Hydro One and National Grocers. He was an expert hunter and trapper. He loved a good game of cribbage or pool with his friends at the Western Manitoulin Seniors’ Drop-In Centre. Clarence will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations may be made to the Western Manitoulin Senior Citizens’ Drop In Centre (cheque mailed to Simpson Funeral Home) as expressions of sympathy. Burial will be at a later date at Gordon Cemetery.