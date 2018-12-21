Church recognizes Aus Hunt for his service to community

KAGAWONG—The St. John’s Church in Kagawong recently recognized retired Mayor Austin Hunt for his service to the community over the years.

“Our church, St. John’s, held our Christmas potluck dinner,” said Dianne Fraser. “At the dinner we presented a retirement gift to Aus (Hunt) on behalf of the congregation in recognition for all his years of service to the community over the years.”

Mr. Hunt was presented with a large framed photograph of Bridal Veil Falls taken by Craig Jackson of Kagawong. As well, Mr. Hunt was presented with a box of chocolates from Manitoulin Chocolate Works.