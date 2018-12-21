Christmas comes alive in Kagawong

KAGAWONG—There was a good crowd on hand for the always wonderful Kagawong Christmas concert, held this past Friday evening in the Park Centre.

The evening’s concert started off with a video, ‘Gib Jab,’ which featured the faces of many members of the community depicted as cartoon characters.

Mary Buie presented the Christmas story, followed by music provided by singer-guitarist Doug Alkenbrack.

Nine-year-old Leith Ward then presented a delightful poem on his pet, with Gail Los lip-synching a Christmas song. This was followed up by Chris Theijsmeijer and Miranda MacKay presenting a Christmas song.

Jill and Hailey Ferguson then entertained the crowd with a skit, with singer Arik Theijsmeijer singing a Christmas tune.

The always popular Wilson sisters put on a hilarious skit, followed by Chris and Heather Theijsmeijer with a song.

And to top off the great evening of entertainment, the big man himself, Santa Claus, was on hand to visit with all the children in attendance and to get their last minute Christmas gift list.