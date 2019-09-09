CHRISTINE ANN TARRANT

In loving memory of Christine Ann Tarrant, beloved wife of Elmer Lovelace (predeceased), Samuel Debassige (predeceased) and Marcel Fortin. Christine was born August 30, 1927 at Alton, Hampshire, England and left this world peacefully on August 24, 2019 at the age of 91. Cherished daughter of Frederick Tarrant and Olive Tigg. Dear mother of Norman Lovelace (Laurie), Lloyd Lovelace (Cathy), Ellen Bailey-Albert (predeceased) and Vicki Collins (Wayne, predeceased). Survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, great-great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Stan Tarrant (predeceased), Fred Tarrant (predeceased) and Ivy Tarrant Lovett (George, both predeceased). Survived by nephews George and David Lovett and families of England. Married to Elmer Lovelace in Alton, Hampshire, England on December 24, 1945, Christine spent her younger years enjoying meeting new people and friends as co-owner of Ellen’s Bakery in Little Current. She served as secretary for the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Little Current Legion and worked several years as a nurse’s aide at the hospital in Little Current. While married to Sam Debassige she served on various boards and committees in M’Chigeeng. In later years when married to Marcel Fortin of North Bay she served as choir leader at her church for over 18 years. Christin dearly loved the outdoors and was an avid camper, hunter and fisherwoman. She never forgot her British roots and enjoyed playing cards, having tea parties and family gatherings. A Celebration of life was held at Cassel Arms Retirement Home, North Bay on September 7, 2019.