OWEN SOUND—The first three of four round-trip sailings of the Chi-Cheemaun between Tobermory and South Baymouth were cancelled this past Monday due to damage to the ferry’s vehicle ramp.

“The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) deeply regrets the inconvenience to our customers this Labour Day, particularly on what was for many of them the final day of their family vacations,” stated Kaleena Johnson, manager of customer and media relations for OSTC, in a release on Tuesday.

It was explained by the OSTC that at approximately 5:45 am on Monday, September 3, the Chi-Cheemaun ferry’s vehicle ramp was damaged during the course of a normal daily pre-start up procedure. Upon notification, OSTC immediately dispatched personnel from Owen Sound and cancelled the first round-trip of the day-which was scheduled to depart from Tobermory at 7 am.

“Public messaging was sent out via Twitter, the company webpage, the company Facebook page, and media release. Wherever possible, customers also were contacted via telephone. Public messages concerning schedule changes were updated throughout the day as soon as new information became available,” explained Ms. Johnson.

The repair and subsequent inspection necessitated the cancellation of three of the ferry service’s four scheduled round trips, and a significant delay to the single round-trip which departed from Tobermory at 5:38 pm and South Baymouth at 7:38 pm, the OSTC explained.

An active investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, added Ms. Johnson.