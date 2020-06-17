SOUTH BAYMOUTH – As of Friday, June 12, and concurrent with Ontario’s Stage 2 regional reopening, MS Chi-Cheemaun passengers will no longer be screened for or limited by purpose of travel, but many restrictions, such as the wearing of a mask and no food and beverages allowed, remain in place.

A press release from the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC), which operates the Chi-Cheemaun, states that the 2020 summer sailing schedule will offer three round trips per day, seven days per week with a crossing time of approximately one hour and 45 minutes. The South Baymouth departure times are 11 am, 3pm and 7 pm. (In normal years, there are four round-trips during the summer season.)

All passengers with reservations made for the period June 27 through September 14 will be contacted by OSTC reservations staff and rebooked for a new departure time.

MS Chi-Cheemaun continues to operate under the conditions of Transport Canada’s Interim Order No. 2 Respecting Passenger Vessel Restrictions Due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Those conditions and OSTC’s additional measures include health and recent travel history screening for all passengers and the requirement to wear a cloth reusable facemask or other face covering while on board the ferry.

Travellers are encouraged to understand all reopening rules and restrictions that may be in place from origin through destination, as these may vary in each community and region.

MS Chi-Cheemaun COVID-19 mitigation measures: Passenger capacity under the interim order cannot exceed 50 percent of the vessel’s certified capacity unless the vessel can ensure physical distancing is possible via other means. The Chi-Cheemaun’s certified capacity is 638 and is permitted to carry up to 300 passengers under the interim order, but initially will not exceed 125 to 150 passengers per crossing to ensure physical distancing is possible throughout the passenger spaces. This number will be evaluated throughout the season and may change in response to future reductions in restrictive measure requirements; vehicle capacity may be reduced depending on the number of persons in vehicles; all passengers, walk-on and in-vehicle, must make a reservation to ensure the passenger count meets the vessel’s physical distancing requirements; no passenger will be permitted to remain on the vehicle deck—passengers who refuse to leave their vehicle on the vehicle deck will be banned from all future use of the ferry; all passengers will be screened in accordance with the interim order. Passengers will be asked a series of questions which they are required to answer truthfully; all passengers are required to bring and wear face coverings for the duration of the crossing and must maintain a physical distance of 2 metres between themselves and other passengers and crew while on board; no food, beverage or retail service will be available for passengers; no food or beverages may be brought on board or consumed by passengers (unless medically required and with prior notification to the ferry operator); passengers may bring their own bottle of water, preferably in a reusable water bottle; and passenger spaces will be cleaned on a more frequent schedule with COVID-19 appropriate products.

To make a reservation, please call 1-800-265-3163 or visit OntarioFerries.com.