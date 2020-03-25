Chi-Cheemaun Ferry Service Operating Season Delayed due to COVID-19

Ontario’s top priority is to continue to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) is delaying the opening of the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun ferry service spring operating season.

Ferry services between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island scheduled to begin on May 1 have been delayed until further notice. The government is monitoring the situation closely and will provide an update closer to the date.

All reservations, group functions, and the Spring Cruise from Owen Sound to Tobermory affected by this delay have been cancelled. At this time, OSTC will be in contact with customers with reservations on regularly scheduled sailings between May 1 and May 14 and will assist them with rescheduling transportation to a later date. Customers with Spring Cruise tickets may return their tickets for a refund.

QUICK FACTS

• Ferry schedules may change in response to changing conditions, additional recommendations and restrictions. Please refer to www.ontarioferries.com and www.511on.ca for detailed information.

• Customers can now text OPT IN to 613-703-9026 to receive updates to the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry Service directly to their phones.

• Customers can email info@ontarioferries.com for additional information on refunds and trip rescheduling.

LEARN MORE

• Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.