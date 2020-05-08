Chi-Cheemaun ferry operating season further delayed to June 1

TOBERMORY – While it is expected the MS Chi-Cheemaun will operate at some point this sailing season, the delay of its season will continue through May.

“The delay of the start of the ship’s season opening has been delayed until June 1. The delay will remain in effect from May 15-31, and we are contacting those people who have reservations for sailings,” Susan Schrempf, president and CEO of the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) told the Recorder this past Monday.

“We expect a proper announcement on schedule will be made this week,” said Ms. Schrempf. “I understand the Chi-Cheemaun ship will operate this year.”

As was reported previously, Ontario’s top priority is to continue to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians and prevent the spread of COVID-19. With this in mind, the OSTC had delayed the opening of the MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry service spring operating season.

Ferry schedules may change in response to changing conditions, additional recommendations and restrictions.