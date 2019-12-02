CHARLES HENRY CRONK

1953-2019

It is with sorrow the family annouces the passing of Chuck at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Mindemoya at the age of 65 years. Son of the late John Cronk and Laurinda Cronk (née Orr). Loving husband of Judith Christine Racey. Dear father of Christopher, Eric Cronk and step-father to Amie and Christopher Dalzell. He will be missed and always remembered by several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Survived by his four sisters, Laura Mulville, Gladys Beland (Clifford), Peggy Thibault (Earl Dahl predeceased) and MaryEllen Thompson (Ron). Chuck is predeceased by his brothers Mark, Thomas, Delanor, Ross and Billy. Chuck was born and raised in Billings Township on the Manitoulin Island. He was a true Haweater and never wanted to stray far from his beloved Island. In 2014, Chuck retired from his position as Chief Custodian at C.C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay. He had 42 years of service with the Rainbow District School Board. Chuck enjoyed golfing, fishing and hunting. He was proud of his garden and did all his own canning and pickling. He was passionate about cooking, and he ruled his kitchen with and iron fist in an oven mitt. Per Chuck’s request there will be no service or visitation. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Reade and all the other amazing doctors and nursing staff at the Mindemoya Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Arrangements in care of Simple Wishes of The North, Sudbury.