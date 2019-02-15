

Charles Brock Head of Guelph, passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Sunday, February 10, 2019, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Elizabeth Head (nee Roszel, 2006). Loved father of Pauline Head (Rick Petersen) and Barbara Greatorex (Ian). Loving grandfather of Craig Beaton, Christine Greatorex and Nicholas Head-Petersen. Also survived by brother-in-law Doug Roszel of Niagara Falls. Beloved companion to his cat Mary. Chuck was a gentle and kind man, devoted to Joyce and their family. He loved nature, pets, wildlife and gardening and, ahead of his time, was deeply concerned about the environment. Their care for people in need led Chuck and Joyce to help with the Chalmers Community Centre Food Pantry and with pastoral care to the Dublin Street United Church community. Friends were received at the Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph, Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 7 pm -9 pm. Funeral service was held at Dublin Street United Church, 68 Suffolk St. W., Guelph on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 2 pm with the Rev. Emmy Beauchamp officiating. Reception followed in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Chalmers Community Services Food Pantry would be appreciated.

- Advertisement -