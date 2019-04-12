Charges result from raid at illegal dispensary

SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION – Two people are facing charges after the UCCM Anishnaabe Police executed a warrant at an illegal cannabis dispensary located on the Sheguiandah First Nation on Wednesday, April 10.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police received information that the High and Buy cannabis store was operating without a licence on the Sheguiandah First Nation. Following that report, a Criminal Code search warrant was executed by the UCCM Police at the High and Buy Cannabis Dispensary located on Highway 6 in Sheguiandah First Nation.

Marijuana, firearms and cash were seized during the raid.

High and Buy owners face the following charges: A 60-year-old male of Sheguiandah is charged with distribute illicit cannabis, possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, careless storage of a firearm, prohibited device or ammunition and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm. A 61-year-old female of Sheguiandah is charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and distribution of illicit cannabis.

Both individuals were arrested and released on a promise to appear in Gore Bay Court on Wednesday, May 8.

UCCM Police Chief Rodney Nahwegahbow is reminding the public that purchasing cannabis from illegal dispensaries could result in charges against customers, however, no charges have been laid against the customers in this investigation.