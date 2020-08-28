Charges laid following Gore Bay incident

(GORE BAY, ON) – On August 27, 2020 at 2:35 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service at a residence on Wright Street in Gore Bay.

OPP requested Gore Bay residents stay away from the area and remain inside their residences at that time.

As a result of the investigation, Darcy HOPKIN, 43-years-old, of Gore Bay was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempt to Commit Murder with a Firearm contrary to section 239(1)(a.1) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the CC.

The accused is being held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury on August 28, 2020. There are no longer any public safety concerns.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Current OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at to www.sudburycrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.