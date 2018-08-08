Charge of criminal harassment withdrawn against Patsy Corbiere

GORE BAY—The final charge of criminal harassment against Aundeck Omni Kaning Chief Patsy Corbiere was withdrawn at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on Thursday, August 2. The charge was withdrawn after Chief Corbiere completed a diversion program.

Speaking on Chief Corbiere’s behalf, her lawyer stated, “This was not an admission of guilt. She simply wanted to put the matter behind her.”

Charges of criminal breach of trust and intimidation of a justice system participant laid against Chief Corbiere by the Ontario Provincial Police following an investigation requested by the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Police Service in October of 2016 were previously withdrawn.