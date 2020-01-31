Central Manitoulin receives federal funds for Union Road bridge work

MINDEMOYA – Central Manitoulin council is pleased that an agreement for funding from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program has been provided by the federal government and is ready for signing for much-needed work to be carried out on a bridge within the municipality.

At a meeting last week, council considered a recommendation from its road committee, “that we recommend to council that bylaw 2020-07, being a bylaw to authorize the mayor and CAO/clerk to sign Investing in Canada Infrastructure program (ICIP) Agreement for funding of the Union Road bridge replacement, be given its three readings and be duly passed.”

It was pointed out the municipality’s share of the $1.4 million bridge repair project is 10 percent.

“It will be nice to have the work done on the bridge,” said Councillor Derek Stephens. “This has gone on and on, and we had previously been turned down for funding for work on the bridge.” He noted that because of the condition of the Union Road Bridge, when Ontario Northland was providing passenger bus service on Manitoulin Island last year, a route that included alike bridge in Evansville had to be taken off the service. Council gave its approval to sign the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for the work to be carried out on the bridge.