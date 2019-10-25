Central Manitoulin Public School wins Island elementary cross-country championship

GORE BAY – The Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) team from Mindemoya has won the Manitoulin Island cross-country running championships.

The CMPS team was the champion overall, garnering a total of 15 points, with Little Current Public School (LCPS) in second with 12.5 points and Manitowaning’s Assiginack Public School (APS) in third. The annual event was held in Gore Bay on Thursday of last week.

The top four schools in the girls’ age eight division were Wasse-Abin (Wiikwemkoong) first, LCPS second, Shawanosowe third and APS fourth. In the boys’ age eight division, CMPS came first, followed by LCPS, Charles C. McLean Public School (Gore Bay) and APS. In the girls’ age nine-10 division, CMPS took top spot with APS second, LCPS third and Lakeview (M’Chigeeng) fourth; In the boys’ age nine-10 division, LCPS took top spot. CMPS was second, Wasse-Abin third and Lakeview fourth. The girls’ age 11-12 category saw CMPS in first, APS second, Wasse-Abin third and Lakeview fourth, while the boys’ division saw C.C. McLean first, APS placing second, CMPS third and LCPS fourth. And, in the girls’ 13-and-up category, CMPS took first place. LCPS was second, Lakeview third and C.C. McLean fourth. Over on the boys’ side it was C.C. McLean in top spot with LCPS second, APS third and St. Joseph’s (Sheshegwaning) fourth.

Individually, in the girls’ age eight division, Victoria Sutherland of Shawanosowe was first, followed by Lily Simon of LCPS second, Lila Beaudry of Wasse-Abin third and Summer Debassige of Wasse-Abin fourth. The girls’ age nine-10 division saw Samantha McKenzie of CMPS in first, Lily Stewart of APS second, Rowyn Kasunich of Lakeview in third and Kayla Lockeyer of LCPS fourth. In the girls’ 11-12 age category Mya Balfe of CMPS was first, Sapphire Case of APS second, with Sadie Bridgeman and Ava Corbiere, both of CMPS, third and fourth respectively.

The girls’ 13-and-up age division saw Maren Kasunich of Lakeview taking top spot. She was followed by Ava Assinewai of CMPS second, and Morgan Green and Mackenzie Green, both of LCPS in third and fourth, respectively.

In the boys’ age eight division, the top three runners—Easton Assinewai, David Joyce and Jesse Cooper—are all from CMPS. Colin Campbell of C.C. McLean was fourth. Two CMPS runners took the top two spots in the boys’ age nine-10 division. Jack Bridgeman was first with Jonah Balfe second. Xavier Coleman and Kohyn Eshkagon, both of LCPS, placed third and fourth. In the boys’ age 11-12 category, Liam Lariviere of CMPS took top spot, with Rylan Pennie of APS second, Corbin Best of C.C. McLean third and Dane Gibeault of APS fourth. Brodie Pennie of APS led the way in the boys’ 13-and-up division, with Devin Deschenes of LCPS second, Isaiah Manitowabi of St. Joseph’s third and Hugh McLaughlin of C.C. McLean fourth.