Central Manitoulin Public School reflects at Manitoulin District Cenotaph

by Andre Leblanc

CENTRAL MANITOULIN – The students and staff of Central Manitoulin Public School attended the annual Remembrance Day service at 11 am on Monday, November 11 at the Manitoulin District Cenotaph on the corner of Monument Road in Carnarvon Township (Central Manitoulin).

The organizers for the Manitoulin District Cenotaph Remembrance Day Celebration, Jim Corrigan (member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #177) and Keith Legge (master of ceremonies) were pleased to have the staff, students and community members of Central Manitoulin attend.

Mr. Corrigan said, “We have a beautiful Cenotaph in our community and it is important for us to use it, especially on Remembrance Day.” The celebration was well attended with veterans, service officers (OPP, ambulance, firefighters), Legion members from Branch #177 Little Current and Branch #514 Western Manitoulin and many community members. Students from CMPS helped lay wreaths and sang songs to assist in the day’s events.

“It is important for our students to participate in Remembrance Day ceremonies in order to understand and continue to share the message of the significance of this day,” stated Patti Jo Woods, a teacher at CMPS.

Recently deceased veterans Allan Tustian and Blair Sullivan played a key role in the establishment and construction of the Manitoulin District Cenotaph. Ms. Woods said, “we were very fortunate to have Mr. Tustian and Mr. Sullivan come to CMPS every year to participate in our school Remembrance Day service and talk to our students about their roles in WWII. We will miss their presence.”