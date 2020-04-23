Central Manitoulin Lions announce cancellation of Homecoming Weekend

MINDEMOYA–The Central Manitoulin Lions Club announced the cancellation of the 2020 Homecoming Weekend in Mindemoya, scheduled to take place July 3 to 5, on Wednesday evening.

“The executive has concluded that the club will not be able to continue to plan for, book or pay in advance for most, if not all of the Homecoming Weekend 2020 events under the current timeline and public health situation restrictions,” a press release from the Lions Club states. “Further to that, the health and well-being of our members and the community we serve is of the utmost importance to us. With current projections of the COVID-19 virus public lifespan and risk assessment analysis available, we feel it is the safest and most responsible course of action to cancel the event.”

The Lions Club goes on to note that should restrictions be lifted “and we as a club feel comfortable offering some events during the previously proposed weekend, we will revisit what is most feasible if that opportunity arises.”