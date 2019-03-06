Central council votes to move ahead with Old School study

CENTRAL MANITOULIN—A recommendation from the Finance and Economic Development committee to proceed with a feasibility study looking at repurposing the Mindemoya Old School building was accepted by council at its February 28 meeting.

Although funding to the tune of nearly $50,000 (with a municipal contribution of $5,000) has been secured, the decision to move forward with the study looking at potential new uses for the Old School was challenged by Councillor Derek Stephens, who has consistently maintained that the building has already consumed an excess of tax dollars.

“I think we are just throwing another $50,000 of taxpayer money out the window,” said Councillor Stephens. “In the end, even if it is coming from upper government, it is still taxpayers’ money.”

“Having arrived at the Old School issue late in the game I am not comfortable spending more,” said Councillor Angela Johnston. “To be honest, I was kind of hoping that we wouldn’t get the money.” She noted that she has not seen hard evidence to go one way or the other.

“I too have concerns about spending more money on a facility that needs too much to get it to public standards,” admitted Councillor Dale Scott. But he added he felt bound to approve the motion. “We did say we would look at it. We did apply for the funding. It would not be useful to stop the process at this point. There is a real responsibility to the (Old School Repurposing) committee to go forward. But there is a timeline that the committee committed to come up with a plan. I will hold them to that timeline. They have to deliver on this information to make the decision whichever way or not.”

“Probably like anyone around the table, I have struggled with this issue,” said Councillor Steve Shaffer. “I think that there should be a local solution and I have seen nothing come forward locally—and it is taxpayers’ money. But previous council did give a mandate to go ahead and apply for funding and for that reason I will support the motion, even though I don’t support spending the money.”

“I sit on the Old School committee and I would like to see it saved,” said Councillor Linda Farquhar, who along with Mayor Richard Stephens has generally supported rescuing the venerable structure from the wrecking ball. “(But) if council and the committee see that it is out of reach, the community can see that we at least tried to save the building.”

Newly appointed Councillor Algis Tribinivicius declined to comment at this time.

Mayor Stephens cited the historical relevance of the Old School building. “Culture is lacking in our community,” he said. “That building, along with maybe two other in the community are historical buildings that I would like to hold up to future generations. I do support what they (the Old School Repurposing Commmittee) are trying to do. We did fill this building with those who are supportive of what we are trying to do.”

Councillor Stephens challenged the mayor’s assertion. “We did fill this building,” he said. “I don’t know if everyone here was in support of the building. Quite a few were here to support senior services in this community—not putting more money into an old building.”

Councillor Stephens called for a recorded vote when Mayor Stephens put the motion to move forward to a vote. Councillor Stephens cast the sole dissenting vote, while Councillor Tribinivicius abstained, which in recorded vote is counted as a nay.