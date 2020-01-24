Centennial Manor board passes budget increase

MANITOULIN – At the same time the Manitoulin Centennial Manor board passed its budget for the current year (that will see an increase to municipalities), it received a letter from the North East Local Health Integration Networks (NE LHIN) that indicates they will be cutting their financial support for a couple of programs that will affect residents of the long term care facility.

“The board approved our budget for 2020, which will see a two percent increase to municipalities,” said Patricia MacDonald, chair of the Manor board after a meeting last week. “We have money in general maintenance and capital. Basically, the budget is the same with a few small increases, mainly in maintenance. The only thing negative for us is that we received a letter from the NE LHIN indicating that they are cutting support for physiotherapy and occupational therapy services, which will impact our residents. And they did this with no notice to the Manor (administration) or the board, and there was no consultation. They could have consulted at least before making this decision.”

Ms. MacDonald said the Manor board agreed to send a letter to the NE LHIN objecting to the decrease in support, indicating the board’s discontent with the decision, especially since there was no notice given and no consultation with the Manor.

Ms. MacDonald noted the board passed a motion that will see the municipality’s share of costs increasing from $385,859 last year to an increase to $393,576.

“And, we hope there are no surprises in the provincial budget this year,” said Ms. MacDonald. “We hope the Ford government provides stable funding and does not announce cuts in funding half-way through the year. They had announced cuts halfway through 2019, but they were later cancelled and delayed until March 31, 2020. We hope they don’t make further cuts; we feel these cuts significantly as we have a smaller long term care facility.”

Ms. MacDonald said at last week’s meeting the board received a letter from Petra Wall of the Island Senior Living Foundation. “They are trying to establish assisted living housing in Little Current and she has asked if they could meet with our board to talk about some initiatives that may be there. We discussed and passed a motion that we are interested in them attending a meeting to provide more information.”

Ms. MacDonald said the Manor occupancy rate, “is still outstanding. We are over 99 percent capacity and have a long waiting list, with 30 people waiting for a spot to open in the Manor to live.”

Another bit of good news that Ms. MacDonald shared is that the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care was in to inspect the Manor, “and there were no orders made by the ministry for us to have to make improvements on.”

“Our fundraising campaign has gone quite well,” stated Ms. MacDonald. “The new flooring in the Manor is totally done in bedrooms and corridors. It is lovely and will be easier to clean. Our flooring project is finished; $102,000 had been our target for fundraising and we actually have money to go into the next project, which well be related to food/dietary improvements, which is very important to the residents.”

“This year’s Tree of Lights Campaign raised $34,680 up $4,000 over last year. This is related to the increase in sponsors, business and seasonal people involved in supporting the Manor,” added Ms. MacDonald.