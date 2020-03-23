CEDAR “PIE PIE” GRACE SAGE SHAWANA

May 26, 2019 – March 14, 2020

In loving memory of Cedar “Pie Pie” Grace Sage Shawana who began her journey into the Spirit World with her loving family by her side at the age of 10 months. Cherished daughter of Jasmine and Neil Shawana. Little sister to Hope Shawana, Marquise Shawanda, and Letty Shawana. Special granddaughter of Brian Shawanda (Cate Pitawanakwat), Doris Recollet, Martha Shawana (Sonny “Hugo” Ominikamigo) and Isadore “Fonzie” Fox. Much loved great-granddaughter of Bessie (Peter) Manitowabi and Margaret (Bert) Shawana. Goddaughter of Bernie (Michelle) Shawana, Stephanie (John) Dubé, Ken Shawana and Samantha Toulouse. Beloved niece of Shawn (Lorriane), Shibzhee, Geraldine, Randy (Paula), Christine (Francis), Leslie and Brian Jr. (Abby). Missed by many cousins. Cedar will be forever cherished by special aunt Julie, special cousins Isabella, Hara, Callaway, Shanelle and L.J. Cedar was an adorable happy baby girl who was always smiling, she enjoyed listening to her big sister Letty sing, playing with her toys and loved to be cuddled. She was loved by all who met her, and will be greatly missed. Family and friends gathered for visitation at St. Ignatius Church in Buzwah on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 starting at 7 pm. Funeral Mass was held at Holy Cross Mission on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11am. Burial in the Wikwemikong Upper Cemetery.