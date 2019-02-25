CECILIA RUTH MCGREGOR

August 23, 1945 – February 12, 2019

Cecilia Ruth McGregor, born August 23, 1945 started her spirit journey on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Michael’s Hospital, Toronto at the age of 73. Predeceased by her parents Raymond and Clara (nee Paibomsai) McGregor. Predeceased by siblings Caroline, John, Ivan, Nelson,

Helen (infant). Cecilia is the beloved sister to Priscilla. Godmother to Jacqueline. Devoted auntie to Darlene, Jennifer and Raymond. Great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation was from 7:30 pm at Whitefish River First Nation Community Centre. Funeral Mass was at 3 pm Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Gabriel Lalemant Church, Birch Island. Cremation with burial of ashes at Birch Island Community Cemetery at a later date.

