Carol Fogal passed away with her family by her side on Friday, October 25, 2019, in her 91st year. Beloved mother of Rick (Lyla) Fogal and Cathryn (Ken) Haines. Carol will be missed by her grandchildren Wendi (Josh), Lynn, Adam (Lianne) Haines, Aaron Haines and great-grandchildren Lyla, Nicholas, Erica, Ethan, Cooper and Addison. She will be fondly remembered by her sister Kay Childs and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents William and Ruth (Smith) Brown and her brother and sister-in-law Robert (Justine) Brown. There was a graveside burial service on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 am at Kagawong Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge Angel Bus or charity of choice and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.