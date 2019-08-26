CAPTAIN (CAPPY)

A. MURRAY MCGREGOR SR.

March 16, 1939 – August 24, 2019

In Loving Memory of Captain (Cappy) A. Murray McGregor Sr. born on March 16, 1939 and crossed over into the Spirit World on August 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion (nee Beaucage) for 58 years. Cherished son of Julia and William McGregor. Loving grandson of Charlotte and Andrew Recollet of Rabbit Island, Wiikwemkoong and Veronica and Gregor McGregor of Birch Island. Dearest brother of Arthur-baa, George-baa, Agnes-baa, Florence-baa, Genevieve-baa, Helen-baa, Barbara-baa, Mary Louise-baa, Marion-baa, Susan-baa,Veronica-baa and nephew Gregory. Foster brother of Ernie St. Germaine-baa, George Francis-baa, Leonard Paibomsai and Jake Pakosigan. Much loved father of Bill (wife Gerri), Deborah (husband Steve), Lissa, Darrell, Leslie, Murray Jr. (wife Danette), Lorrilee (friend Curtis), Derek (wife Doris), Steve (friend Caroline) and Hilary-baa. Cherished GPa of Shane, Zane, Bailey-baa, Phoenix, Justin, Hillary, Kyanna, Theron, Arden, Savannah, Sterling and Max. Loving great GPa of Preston, Delilah, Skyanna, Zander, Breaha and Giniiw. Godparent to Tim McGregor, Mariette Sutherland, Elliott Paibomsai, Nala Toulouse and Jennifer Naitiwash. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends, and friends of Bill W. Wake was held at the Whitefish River First Nation Community Center beginning on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 4 pm. Funeral mass, pipe ceremony and travelling song on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11 am. Services will beofficiated by family friend Reverend George Gardner SJ, Art Jacko and Gerri Ense-McGregor.