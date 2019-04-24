Canadian Coast Guard icebreaking continues for North Channel Lake Huron

(Sarnia, ON) The Canadian Coast Guard continues its icebreaking service for commercial ships requiring access to the North Channel of Lake Huron.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Pierre Radisson will be arriving on Thursday (April 25) and conducting icebreaking operations to various ports in the North Channel. CCGS Pierre Radisson will be assisting traffic when requested into ports such as Thessalon, Bruce Mines, Spragge (Serpent Harbour) and Little Current throughout the next week.

Also this week the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley will arrive at the Coast Guard base in Parry Sound.

The dates are subject to change depending on operational requirements or weather conditions. All ice surface users should plan their ice activities carefully, use caution on the ice and avoid the shipping lanes and icebreaking operations. The ice can be expected to be deteriorating naturally due to spring conditions and the effects of the sun. Extreme caution must be exercised should anyone venture out onto the ice.