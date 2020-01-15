Canada unbeaten in Olympic Youth curling as of Monday

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND – It has been a heady few days for Lauren Rajala and her teammates at the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics. The Canadian rink, skipped by Nathan Young of Torbay, Newfoundland includes Lauren, Jaedon Neurert and Nathan Young. Ms. Rajala is the granddaughter of Irwin and Mary Lewis of Kagawong and carried the Canadian flag during last week’s opening ceremonies.

The Canadian team was unbeaten in play as of press time Monday, having scored a 7-4 win over Russia in an extra end to start the Olympic competition and secured a 9-3 win over Spain on Monday and the team was to face Estonia yesterday (Tuesday).

The final game in the round robin competition will take place on Thursday, January 14.