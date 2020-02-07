Canada Summer Jobs application period for employers open, says MP Carol Hughes

ELLIOT LAKE – Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing (AMK) MP Carol Hughes says it’s time for employers who want to participate in the Canada Summer Jobs program to submit their applications.

The program helps bring together young people looking for valuable workforce experience and employers who will receive assistance from the government to accommodate these workers.

“Investing in young people is key to our future prosperity and their development as well,” said Ms. Hughes in a release. “Summer jobs are a big part of that, which is why this program is so popular.”

The program helps place young workers in small businesses with up to 50 employees, not-for-profit organizations and the public-sector. Employers in the riding have until February 24 to apply for funding through Canada Summer Jobs 2020.

The program creates summer job opportunities for youth aged 15 to 30 by paying all (non-profits) or up to 50 percent (small business and public-sector) of their wages.

“Canada Summer Jobs helps employers provide high-quality jobs while developing young people’s skills and experience,” said Ms. Hughes. “That’s why I encourage every eligible employer to consider applying.”

Employers are invited to submit applications that complement this year’s national priorities. For more information and to apply, please visit Canada.ca/Canada-Summer-Jobs or a Service Canada Centre.