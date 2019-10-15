Canada delays justice for First Nations children and families

ANISHINABEK NATION HEAD OFFICE (October 15, 2019) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare says he is extremely disappointed with Canada’s decision to appeal the recent Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) ruling ordering the federal government to pay compensation to First Nation children, youth and families.

“This appeal will cause major delays to justice for First Nation children and families,” states Grand Council Chief Hare. “Not only has the federal government applied for a judicial review, they have requested the CHRT’s decision be set aside and that monetary compensation be dismissed altogether. It’s extremely disappointing.”

The recent CHRT ruling was the latest ruling in a historic human rights case filed in 2007 by the First Nations Child & Family Caring Society of Canada and the Assembly of First Nations. In September of this year, the CHRT ordered Canada to provide $40,000 in compensation to all First Nation children who were unnecessarily placed into out-of-home care from January 1, 2006 to a date that is to be determined by the CHRT. Parents or guardians of these children could also be eligible for compensation.

“Canada may have acknowledged its discriminatory funding and practices, but this appeal shows they are unwilling to fulfill their obligation to our children and families for the irreversible pain and suffering it has caused.”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.