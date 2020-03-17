Cambrian College, Kenjgewin Teg and Manitoulin Secondary School Partner on Dual Credit Course

It’s a historic day for Cambrian College, Kenjgewin Teg and Rainbow District School Board.

The three organizations have signed an agreement to offer a dual credit course to students at Kenjgewin Teg and Manitoulin Secondary School, both located at M’Chigeeng on Manitoulin Island.

It is the first time Cambrian has entered into a dual credit partnership with a federally funded education authority (Kenjgewin Teg) and the first time the college has partnered with a school board and a federally funded education institution on the same Dual Credit course.

“This is quite a milestone achievement by everyone who worked so hard to make this happen,” says Renee Scott, Director of Recruitment and Student Success at Cambrian College. “This has been a true collaboration between Cambrian, Rainbow Schools and Kenjgewin Teg that will give students on Manitoulin Island a head start in pursuing a college education.”

Under the partnership, participating Grade 11 and 12 students at Kengjewin Teg and Manitoulin Secondary School will be enrolled in Cambrian’s Applied Technology I course, as part of Cambrian’s Pre-Trades/Technology program. Students over the age of 21 who have not graduated from high school are also eligible through Kengjewin Teg. The course will be taught at Kenjgewin Teg. Students who successfully complete the course will earn a credit toward both a high school diploma and college certificate.

“Kenjgewin Teg is appreciative of the opportunity to participate in this new partnership with the Rainbow District School Board and Cambrian College that will provide additional learning opportunities for students,” says Brenda Francis, Kenjgewin Teg’s Director of Operations. “This partnership will promote student success, inspire learners and create strong pathways between Secondary and Post-secondary education. We are excited to support the growth of our communities and moving one step closer to the vision of Kenjgewin Teg in the purpose and construction of the Anishinabek Skills, Innovation and Research Centre.”

“Like the need for skilled workers, the demand for Dual Credits is on the rise, and we are proud to now offer the program, and all of its benefits, to students at Manitoulin Secondary School,” says Dana Kinsella, Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program and Dual Credit Coordinator for Rainbow District School Board. “I would like to thank Cambrian College and Kenjgewin Teg for working with us to make this happen. When young people find a place where they can achieve success, they are well on their way to being happy and productive members of society.”

Funding for this unique dual credit partnership is being provided by the School College Work Initiative (SCWI), a collaboration of the Ontario Ministry of Education (EDU); the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development (MLTSD); the Council of Ontario Directors of Education (CODE) and the Committee of College Presidents (COP). Funding is also being provided by Kenjgewin Teg for its dual credit teacher participating in this program.