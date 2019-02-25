CALVIN TRACY CORBIERE

October 23, 1969 – February 12, 2019

Calvin Tracy Corbiere, October 23, 1969 – February 12, 2019. Dear son of Barbara and Frank Corbiere (both predeceased). Ron Ashley. Loving brother of Simon (predeceased) (Yolanda), Francis, Andrew (Laura), Beverly, Lorraine (Walter) and Leslie (Crystal). Godfather to Derek Corbiere and Janine Corbiere. Special nephew to Wilbert Corbiere and Joe Anwhatin. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Calvin was an avid video gamer and he loved music. Family and friends gathered at the M’Chigeeng Community Complex on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1pm. Funeral Service took place at the Complex on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11am. Cremation to followed. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.

