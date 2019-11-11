CALVIN HENRY PEARSON

December 2, 1940 – November 10, 2019

In Loving Memory of Calvin Henry Pearson, December 2, 1940 to November 10, 2019. Calvin passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Sunday, at the age of 78. Predeceased by his first wife Bettyann Pickard. Beloved husband of Joan (nee. Vyse). Loving father of Robert. Stepfather of Laurie (Jim) and Stephen (Tracy). Grandpa of Jennifer Wright and Stuart Pearson. Step-grandpa of Angela (Mike), Kyla (J.F.), Amber and Shawn. Son of the late Stuart and Nelda (nee. Cress) Pearson. Brother of Zelda (predeceased), Norris (predeceased) (Jean), Helen, Ruth Hedlund

and Marion (Ken) Newton. Brother-in-law of Doug (Barb) Lanktree and Dwayne (predeceased) (Chris) Lanktree. Uncle of Bonnie Faubert and Debbie Hedlund. Step-uncle of Tammy, Darrin and Angie. Special great-uncle of Chad Pearson, Eva Pearson and Kristen, Nicolle, Stephanie Faubert and special friend Carley. When he was young, Calvin was a fantastic hockey player with a promising career. He even played for the Soo Greyhounds. Until a car accident when he was 18, left him unable to skate the same way but his love for the sport carried on. From there he spent three years sailing but found out that he was sea sick. So, he turned to construction. Working as a bulldozer operator for both Hydro and the Trans Canada pipeline. He then started his own construction business in Providence Bay in 1970. He was just shy of his 50 year anniversary and he was so proud of this accomplishment. He had the post office in Providence Bay for 27 years. He was an avid hunter and loved to hunt moose and deer. He was also a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. Calvin will be missed by his family, friends, many community members, colleagues and employees. Family and friends will gather at Island Funeral Home on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11 am until 1 pm with a Celebration of Life at 1 pm. Luncheon to follow. Donations may be made in Calvin’s honour to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxilary. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca